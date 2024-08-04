Recalled CCC MP reinstated after successful court challenge

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reinstated the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament Constance Chihota (CCC) following a High Court order.The legislator who represents Mashonaland East Province had been erroneously recalled on 7 November 2023."THE public is hereby notified that on 19th July 2024, the High Court of Zimbabwe handed down a judgment through the High Court Order HCBC 488/24 instructing Parliament to reinstate Hon. Constance Chihota as a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party member of Parliament representing Mashonaland East Province."The Honourable member had been erroneously recalled by her sponsoring party on 7th November, 2023. She is a member of the National Assembly by virtue of section 124(1)(b) and of the Constitution."The public is therefore informed that no vacancy exists among party-list members of the National Assembly following the said order," read the notice by ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.Chihota among other CCC members had fallen victim to controversial parliamentary and local government recalls that were initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu, the shadowy CCC secretary general, soon after the 2023 harmonised general elections.Tshabangu, the CCC party Secretary General recalled members who failed to abide by the party's constitution.The recall victims include, among others, Admore Chievero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), and Gift "Ostallos" Siziba (Pelandaba), as well as Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), and Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North).Additionally, proportional representation members affected by the recalls are Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland), Sekai Mungani (Midlands), and Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East).Furthermore, Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare) was also recalled.In January this year, Chamisa dumped the opposition party, claiming that it had been infiltrated by Zanu-PF. He is yet to announce his next political strategy.There are currently two factions within the CCC.One faction is led by Jameson Timba, a former cabinet minister who is currently incarcerated together with 74 political activists for allegedly holding an unsanctioned political gathering and is aligned with Chamisa. The other faction is led by Tshabangu himself.