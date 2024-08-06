Dembare fires Mangombe

News / National

by Staff reporter

GENESIS Mangombe has been fired as Dynamos coach following their disappointing 1-1 draw against struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields on Sunday.This follows a crisis meeting by the Dynamos leadership yesterday.However, club chairman Moses Maunganidze suggested Mangombe had resigned yet he was already looking forward to Dynamos' next matches after Sunday's encounter.First assistant coach, Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigove will take charge of the team until further notice.Mablanyo's first assignment will be a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 23 match against leaders Simba Bhora.The next assignment will be CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clashes against Zesco United of Zambia in Gaborone and Lusaka.Sunday's draw against Bulawayo Chiefs was a 12th for Dynamos whose blunt attack managed just 19 goals in 22 games.Fans gathered outside Barbourfields on Sunday baying for Mangombe's blood.Speaking after the match, Mangombe blamed his blunt strike force for the deadlock."We are still crying about the same problem. l thought it was going to be much better if we had signed a striker in the mid-season window but we failed to do that."We now have to work on the players we have and try to psyche them up because some of the chances that we are missing are not normal in a game of football."Players are failing to score on an empty net. So at times, we need a finisher in front of the goal. Someone hungry. The failure to score is worrying me ahead of the Caf competition."We have to try and see how best we can do it. Maybe we have to apply a system with natural strikers at the top and use two strikers," said Mangombe.Asked if he had provided his wish list to the DeMbare leadership, Mangombe said: "Of Course, but it's now water under the bridge. We failed to get a striker and we have to work with what is there."