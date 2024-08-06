New dates for vacation school

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has revised the dates for vacation school for examination classes, moving it to the first two weeks of the school holidays, from August 9-22, instead of the previously scheduled August 19-30.This adjustment aims to offer Grade 7, Form Four, and Upper Six students additional learning opportunities during the August holiday.Announced by Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike in the Secretary's Circular Number 6 of 2024, the change is designed to maximize students' study time and reduce travel costs for boarders.Schools and teachers are expected to make necessary arrangements, including staffing, preparing materials, and ensuring facilities are ready.All relevant stakeholders have been advised to adhere to and prepare for the revised schedule.