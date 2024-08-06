457 graduate from Zimbabwe nursing school

News / National

by Staff reporter

Last week, 457 health professionals, including rehabilitation technicians, midwives, and registered general nurses, graduated from Marondera School of Nursing.In a speech read on his behalf by Dr. Steven Banda, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora emphasized the importance of compassion and collaboration in healthcare.Dr. Mombeshora urged graduates to revitalize primary healthcare and educate communities about health issues. He encouraged them to pursue further professional qualifications and highlighted the government's goal of making Zimbabwe a middle-income nation by 2030, as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1.Marondera Provincial Hospital aims to produce skilled healthcare professionals to improve care quality, reduce disease prevalence, and enhance client satisfaction.The Ministry of Health's National Health Strategy 2020-2025 aims for equity and quality in healthcare, ensuring no one is left behind.