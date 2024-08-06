Mnangagwa says attempts to divide Sadc doomed to fail

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa addressed mourners at the burial of General (Rtd) Makhethi Ndebele, affirming that foreign attempts to disrupt the SADC region would fail and that Zimbabwe is prepared to host the 44th SADC Summit on August 17-18 in Harare. .Mnangagea emphasized that Zimbabwe will not be discouraged by these efforts and will showcase its progress despite economic sanctions.Mnangagwa highlighted SADC's role in defending regional peace and sovereignty, committing to lead the organization in its mission.He also praised the late Ndebele as a patriotic and loyal national hero, urging the youth to embody his traits of selfless sacrifice, bravery, and commitment.Ndebele's military career was recounted, noting his significant contributions during the liberation struggle and his continued role in nation-building post-independence.Mnangagwa extended condolences to Ndebele's family, emphasizing the national hero's lasting legacy.