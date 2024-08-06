Charamba, Makarawu through to Olympics 200m semi-finals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu advanced to the semi-finals of the men's 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.Charamba finished second in his heat with a time of 20.27 seconds, while Makarawu, the national record holder, secured his spot by finishing second in his heat with a time of 20.07 seconds.Charamba expressed satisfaction with his performance despite an unfavorable lane, aiming to enjoy the semi-finals and possibly reach the final.Makarawu, pleased with his race strategy and avoiding the repechage round, plans to rest and recharge for the semi-finals.The repechage format gives athletes who didn't directly qualify another chance to advance, ensuring at least two races for competitors in events from 200m to 1500m.