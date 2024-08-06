Chimombe's application dismissed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare businessman Mike Chimombe's application challenging his placement on remand was dismissed by Harare regional magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje.Chimombe faces charges related to a US$9.2 million City of Harare street lights tender.The magistrate ruled that the State had provided sufficient facts to justify placing Chimombe on remand, despite his claim of being merely a witness to the contract.Mr. Mambanje stated that the issue of Chimombe's innocence regarding the contract could be addressed during trial and noted that a witness could be held criminally liable if they knowingly conceal important information.The case has been postponed to August 22 for routine remand. Chimombe is jointly accused with Moses Mpofu, who allegedly submitted forged documents for the tender.