O & A Level results out tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) is set to release the Ordinary and Advanced Level June examination results tomorrow.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that the results will be unveiled at 10 AM in the Zimsec Boardroom in Harare.More than 32,000 candidates participated in the exams, which took place from May 27 to June 21.Notably, there were no leakages reported during this examination period, as Zimsec has enhanced the security measures for examination papers to maintain the integrity of the national tests.