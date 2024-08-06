Khami Prison runs dry

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khami Prison in Bulawayo has reportedly been without water for three weeks, raising concerns about a potential disease outbreak.Former CCC senator Gideon Shoko discovered the crisis during a visit to CCC ward 22 councillor Mmeli Bruce Moyo, who is on remand for allegedly holding a demonstration.Shoko highlighted the risk of a cholera outbreak and informed local councillors and a legislator to address the issue.The prison relies on water from Bulawayo City Council, where supply dams are critically low. Some prison officers confirmed the water shortage.Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo suggested a burst main pipe might be the cause, affecting multiple areas.Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officials did not provide comments, with local spokesperson Garainashe Moyo on leave and national spokesperson Superintendent Meya Khanyezi unavailable.