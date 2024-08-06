BCC contains cholera outbreak

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has successfully contained the cholera outbreak in the city, according to environmental health officer Nhlonipho Sithole-Sibanda. The containment was achieved through intensified emergency response mechanisms.Sithole-Sibanda provided an update on the situation, noting that the city had 13 confirmed cholera cases out of 45 suspected cases. Rapid tests were used initially, with laboratory tests confirming positive results. Since the outbreak began in February of the previous year, there has been one fatality.In 2024, out of 37 suspected cases, 10 were confirmed positive. Overall, 13 out of 49 suspected cases were confirmed. The outbreak has affected more males (58%) than females (42%), particularly in the 35 to 44 age group, which is typically the working class and more exposed. Sithole-Sibanda indicated an interest in studying why more males are being affected.