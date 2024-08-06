Latest News Editor's Choice


Villagers petition MP over corruption in food aid distribution

by Staff reporter
06 Aug 2024 at 08:55hrs | Views
Villagers in Mberengwa East have petitioned local legislator Tasara Hungwe, their ward councillor, and the Department of Social Welfare over allegations of corruption in the distribution of government food aid. The petition accuses Amen Makandise, a local Arex officer, of abusing his position.

On July 23, during the distribution of presidential drought food aid at Ruuraugwi Primary School, Makandise, serving as the secretary of the distribution team, allegedly instructed the inclusion of his brother, Hove Sanie, among the beneficiaries, despite Sanie not residing in the village. Makandise also allegedly added his wife, Doreen Moyo, to the list and manipulated her national identity details to secure food aid.

Further allegations state that Makandise took a 50kg bag of maize meant for villagers in critical need and sold it to buy beer, despite civil servants not being prioritized for aid.

Legislator Hungwe confirmed receiving the petition and has sent a team to investigate, expecting a report by Thursday. Makandise denied the allegations, referring queries to the village head, who was unavailable for comment.

