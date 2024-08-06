Minister Garwe sucked into Harare City power struggles

News / National

Staff reporter

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has become entangled in the power struggles within the Harare City Council (HCC), with reports alleging that he has halted the transfer of Fani Machipisa, a senior official. Machipisa, the allocations manager in the housing department, was promoted but has refused to vacate his office, claiming protection from high-level government connections, including Garwe.Machipisa's refusal to leave his post is linked to alleged pending land deals, including unauthorized sales of land in Hatfield and Greystone Park. He is accused of using his position to facilitate these transactions without council resolutions.Garwe is reportedly involved in the High Serve House Scheme in Mabvuku, raising suspicions that he might be protecting Machipisa. The scheme is valued at nearly US$8 million and includes 800 stands.Machipisa reportedly protested his transfer to Garwe, who then summoned the acting town clerk, Addmore Nhekairo. Additionally, a docket has been opened against Machipisa for issuing fake certificates of allocation, with over 81,000 stands awaiting regularization.Machipisa claims that attempts to remove him are politically motivated, accusing others of wanting to exploit land deals. The infighting within the HCC occurs as President Emmerson Mnangagwa appoints a commission of inquiry to investigate the council's operations since 2017. Mayor Jacob Mafume and Minister Garwe both declined to comment extensively on the matter.