Zimbabwe businessman shoots wife dead, kills self

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Hurungwe, Mashonaland West, are investigating a tragic incident in which a local businessman fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself on Friday. The bodies were discovered at the couple's home.According to reports, the businessman had recently returned from abroad. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that an investigation is ongoing."The ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] is investigating a suspected murder case that occurred in Nkani village, Chief Nematombo, Hurungwe, on August 2, 2024. Further details will be provided once the next of kin have been notified," Nyathi stated.Sources also noted that the couple was engaged in fishery and cattle rearing projects in the rural areas of Hurungwe.