Mnangagwa appoints Nzenza ambassador to France

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Sekai Nzenza as Zimbabwe's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France. .Nzenza, a former Industry and Commerce minister, will also represent Zimbabwe at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris and the United Nations Tourism in Madrid, Spain.The appointment was announced in General Notice 1187 of 2024, in accordance with sections 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Zimbabwean Constitution.Nzenza, who previously served as a legislator for Chikomba East, holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Melbourne and a degree in Health Sciences from the United Kingdom. She is also a noted author and cultural critic.At a recent Zanu-PF provincial coordinating committee meeting in Marondera, Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe praised Nzenza's appointment, expressing gratitude to President Mnangagwa for selecting her to promote Zimbabwe's interests and the "Zimbabwe is open for business" agenda in Europe.