Zimbabwe set to add 600MW to ease power cuts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is poised to gain an additional 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity upon the completion of the Hwange Deka Upgradation Project, a major energy infrastructure development. The project, valued at US$48.1 million, is a collaborative effort between the Zimbabwean and Indian governments, with funding from the Indian Exim Bank.The initiative includes the construction of a 42km pipeline to supply water to the Hwange Thermal Power Station and surrounding areas. This pipeline will increase water supply from 3,500 to 6,000 cubic meters per hour. The project, which began in October 2021, is a crucial step in enhancing the country's power generation capacity.Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo highlighted that the project is vital for advancing Zimbabwe's electricity infrastructure and contributing to the national goal of achieving an upper-middle-class economy by 2030. He emphasized that the project will bring the country closer to universal access to modern energy services.Amid ongoing load-shedding issues exacerbated by low water levels at Lake Kariba, Moyo stressed the need for private sector involvement in the energy sector to meet capital requirements. He acknowledged that the government alone cannot fulfill the energy needs and urged private players to contribute to the sector's development.Additionally, the Zimbabwe Zhongxin Electrical Energy Company has recently commissioned a 50MW thermal power plant at Deka Bridge in Hwange.