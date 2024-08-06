Zimbabwe under attack from foreign powers

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that Zimbabwe is under attack from foreign countries seeking to destabilize the nation through sponsored instability. His comments come amid a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and opposition figures accused of planning protests.Speaking at the burial of national hero Makhethi Ndebele, Mnangagwa denounced foreign actors for promoting "falsehoods" about Zimbabwe. He argued that these efforts aim to reverse the progress made since the country's liberation struggle."It is shameful that there is a deliberate, foreign-funded campaign to undermine the significant successes we are achieving across various sectors of our society and economy," Mnangagwa said.Among those recently arrested are opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and human rights defenders Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi. Since coming to power through a military-assisted coup, Mnangagwa has faced accusations of suppressing dissent.He asserted that foreign powers are attempting to create division within the region and the continent, but he vowed that these efforts will not succeed. Mnangagwa emphasized that the foreign interests are aimed at controlling Africa's strategic resources, including its abundant minerals.