Mnangagwa's chairmanship to boost SADC

President Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC chairmanship later this month will augur well for the regional bloc's vision due to his unique leadership qualities.International relations analyst, Trynos Jujuju said, "President Mnangagwa's leadership style, marked by fairness and a deep respect for human life, is exactly what SADC needs."Jujuju said Zimbabwe's assumption of the SADC chairmanship is a massive pat on the back and an endorsement of President Mnangagwa's stellar leadership."From trade and migration to climate and security, SADC covers it all, and with Zimbabwe at the helm, we are committed to putting people first," he said."It is no secret that Zimbabweans are backing their leader all the way."Zanu-PF Youth League Deputy Secretary for Commissariat, Taurai Kandishaya said President Mnangagwa's leadership has been nothing short of transformative, demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change."Under President Mnangagwa's stewardship, Zimbabwe has shown unwavering commitment to tackling climate issues head-on," he said."His leadership has been marked by decisive actions and a clear understanding of the urgency required to address climate change. The President's open-door policy ensures that all voices are heard and that collaborative solutions are pursued with transparency and inclusivity."