WATCH: Chiwenga challenges Mnangagwa openly?

In a clear sign of his growing discontent with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "ED2030" campaign, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has openly criticized the rise of personality cults, power pursuits, and factionalism within Zanu PF. Chiwenga, who has consistently refused to endorse the "ED2030" slogan, emphasized that loyalty should lie with the party and the people of Zimbabwe, not with individuals."There is no room for factionalism at any level in the party," Chiwenga stated. "Our loyalty is not to individuals but to the bigger agenda, that of the party and the people of Zimbabwe who are supreme."This declaration highlights the intensifying conflict between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over unresolved leadership and succession issues within Zanu PF. Their once-strong alliance, forged during the November 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, is now strained as Mnangagwa seeks to extend his rule beyond the constitutional term limit in 2028. This power struggle has further divided the party, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.