The Health Centre is desperately in need of curtains

by Thomas Tondo Murisa

Curtains are for privacy, decor, cooling effect and giving the first impression of an institution or home. If curtains fail to provide none of the aforementioned then they are not worth hanging up. By all pointers the material show wear and tear of great magnitude, signs of having surpassed their best by date. Chinehasha Health Centre is a busy institution, an epitome of hope, treatment, recovery and martenity services. Its catchment area is expansive, encompassing large areas of great repute.The staff are an amazing, hard-working and diligent committed team. It be the witching hour or twilight zone, golden dawn on the horizon indicating approaching sunrise, they are evergreen and willing to help. I say kudos to the staff but the consulting room and maybe more rooms are 'crying' for new curtains to enhance what they stand for and represent.As I walked away from the institution after an impromptu visit for paracetamol to ameliorate that influenza A induced throbing headache. Flapping torn curtains from the hind windows made me fight back tears, rags for curtains, its unheard of. Rags are for 'rag-dolls', those popular cloth humanoid minitures for kids amusement.Chinehasha Health Centre is alleged to be the only health centre in Mazowe District, the rest are clinics that also render essential services. Debris from flapping old torn curtains can also be hazardous to health.Those enlighted say can cause upper respiratory challenges. Well I am neither a health worker nor a 'Sangoma' but, when I see a venomous cobra should I wait to confirm with a zoologist before increasing the distance between me and the predator? Flight or fight mode automatically sets in.Chedeu, Chinehasha, Mukunyadzi, Chirimugaha, Musonza, Mukodzongi and beyond were gifted with very gifted professionals and traders who are doing very well and walking or driving with their heads high, can we please have new curtains at Chinehasha Health Centre? Scores of babies were birthed here, babies of well to do proud parents, can we please help.Its our facility. The corporate world, pillars of hope for many entities, may you pliz chip in with assistance? The area leadership we call upon you in our moment of need. Last time Hounorable Zanu-PF MP for Mazowe North sourced mattresses and medicines for the same institution. Thank you Honourable Tsungi Makumbe for the noble contribution. As for the staff at Chinehasha Health Centre, may you continue shining, helping the afflicted, affected and infected.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha. Mash central.