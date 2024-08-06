Mazowe man sentenced to 20 years for raping neighbour's sister

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a troubling incident, a man from Mazowe discovered his neighbor assaulting his defenseless sister in the bush after hearing her desperate cries for help.The case was brought to light at the Bindura regional magistrates' court yesterday, where 25-year-old Fact Lampton Dire faced Magistrate Amos Mbobo.Dire pleaded guilty to the charges and received a 20-year prison sentence.The court was informed that on August 2 at approximately 5:00 am, Dire encountered the victim on a footpath. He grabbed her by the collar and forced her to the ground. He then covered her mouth as they struggled.Dire overpowered the victim, and during the assault, she screamed for help. Her brother arrived at the scene and witnessed the horrific act in progress.The brother, with the assistance of other residents, performed a citizen's arrest on Dire and handed him over to the police.