Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya launches a blistering attack against Lincoln Mutasa

by Staff reporter
06 Aug 2024 at 18:24hrs | Views
Walter Magaya's Heart Group, owners of Heart Stadium in Harare, has launched a blistering attack against ZIFA normalisation committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa who claimed in a statement on Monday that the preacher's stadium fell short of the required standard to host international football matches.

In a blunt response issued through lawyers, the group demanded a retraction from the ZIFA boss and further threatened to sue for US$1 million in damages for defamation if he does not act on the "misrepresentations".

The group accused Mutasa of lying about the status of their stadium and believe he wants to destroy its image and that of Magaya who has been linked to the football mother body's top job.

This is in response to a damning press statement issued by ZIFA regarding the suitability of Heart Stadium in hosting Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars CAF matches this month.

ZIFA alleged that the group had no proper ablution facilities and media rooms, a key requirement to a stadium being granted the nod to host international matches.

Through its lawyer, Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Attorneys, the group said Mutasa or the association have never been to the stadium in the first place and it was strange they could still purport to know the facility.

"Our client was shocked that you claim to have conducted preliminary inspections of the Heart Stadium regarding its suitability to host Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos Football Clubs' preliminary CAF Competitions fixtures.

"It is very unprofessional for you to communicate falsehoods to the nation in the absence of a physical inspection.

"It is further perplexing that you claim that our client's stadium lacks a media tribune yet journalists from all the media houses have never lodged any complaint regards that," said Rubaya in a letter of demand to ZIFA.

They said Mutasa and ZIFA even snubbed several invitations to inspect the stadium and also its recent commissioning by President Emmerson Mnangagwa hence, have no standing to pass comment on a facility they have never been to.

They said it was defamatory for ZIFA to claim that the president presided over a sham project further demanding a retraction.

The group further slammed Mutasa for being "excitable and reckless by relying on rumours without verification.

"It is unfortunate that you want to gather information based on rumours from social media, which might be very misleading.

"You should know that you are no longer a nonentity, but you occupy a very important position thanks to FIFA for choosing you.

"Therefore, you need to approach football issues with caution, and you need to conduct yourselves with absolute candour as well as with probity as football leaders in this country."

The lawyer vowed to seek legal recourse if Mutasa and his association do not retract the statement.

Rubaya further said what ZIFA did is equal to cyberbullying and harassment, which is now an offense under the Data Protection Act.

"It is elementary to verify issues before placing same in the public domain so that you avoid being unnecessarily dragged to court lest you cry victimisation yet you would have acted in a brazenly irresponsible and reckless manner.

"In the same vein, please note that our client reserves the right to institute criminal charges against the responsible ZIFA personnel and particularly yourself, Mr Chairman, who issued that press release.

"We urge you to consider Section 164B, 164C of the Amended Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act [Chapter 9:23], which was amended through the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07.

"These two offenses create provisions related to cyber-bullying, harassment and transmission of false data messages intending to cause harm which includes economic harm. Please take these allegations seriously, failing which you will only have yourselves to blame.

"In the event that you fail to retract the defamatory statement as demanded, our client shall proceed to issue summons and claim damages for defamation in the tune of US$1,000,000 without any further notice to you," the letter reads.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mutasa, #Stadium, #Zifa

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

10 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 529 Views

Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZAS to complement rural farmers competitiveness

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Herdboy tears, assaults maid for refusing sex

11 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe eyes foreign-based rugby players

19 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa turns to God for peaceful SADC summit

19 hrs ago | 858 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu indicted to High Court for trial

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mthwakazi members rounded as govt intensifies crackdown

19 hrs ago | 924 Views

BCC, stakeholders clash over car park policy

19 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Reverse passport price hike'

19 hrs ago | 623 Views

External candidates 'spoiling' Zimsec results

19 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa's govt deploys soldiers for Sadc summit

19 hrs ago | 878 Views

Charamba, Makarawu sprint into Olympic final

19 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa says he is a constitutionalist

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe to upgrade communication network in Beitbridge and Plumtree

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

British Govt shows the world how to deal with rioters

19 hrs ago | 540 Views

Paris 2024: When Charamba and Makarawu will be in action today

07 Aug 2024 at 17:28hrs | 672 Views

UNICEF appoints new representative for Zimbabwe

07 Aug 2024 at 17:19hrs | 325 Views

Ngarivhume's application dismissed

07 Aug 2024 at 17:18hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for 100 000 HIV positive people running away from treatment

07 Aug 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1012 Views

Another car smuggler arrested in SA

07 Aug 2024 at 17:14hrs | 681 Views

Exposing Mnangagwa Sadc facade

07 Aug 2024 at 15:34hrs | 1651 Views

Harare man seeking help to locate his 2 young daughters

07 Aug 2024 at 15:05hrs | 1055 Views

Nhlanhla 'Lux' of Dudula supports Zimbabweans protesting in Pretoria

07 Aug 2024 at 15:01hrs | 792 Views

'King Munhumutapa' disrespectful to the Ndebele people

07 Aug 2024 at 14:53hrs | 881 Views

Truck runs over, kills Form 1 pupil

07 Aug 2024 at 14:52hrs | 587 Views

Zimbabwe army hands over new school in Tsholotsho

07 Aug 2024 at 14:52hrs | 308 Views

Service station in trouble for selling poor quality petrol

07 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 888 Views

Petrol and Diesel pump prices increase marginally

07 Aug 2024 at 14:25hrs | 348 Views

Zimbabwe national guilty of running romance fraud schemes in US

07 Aug 2024 at 14:12hrs | 605 Views

The countdown to the 200m semis continue

07 Aug 2024 at 14:08hrs | 138 Views

ZIFA deletes statement after Prophet Magaya threatens legal action

07 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 573 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's govt

07 Aug 2024 at 12:44hrs | 849 Views

Incumbent should not pronounce election date: Zesn

07 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 353 Views

Man assaults fines officer

07 Aug 2024 at 11:30hrs | 533 Views

Zimsec June 2024 results out

07 Aug 2024 at 11:29hrs | 165 Views

5 arrested for US$193,000 robbery

07 Aug 2024 at 11:29hrs | 592 Views

Government cuts Beitbridge water supply

07 Aug 2024 at 11:28hrs | 270 Views

Over 100 at risk of losing Cowdray Park stands

07 Aug 2024 at 11:28hrs | 507 Views

No CALA, no results for A and O-level learners

07 Aug 2024 at 11:27hrs | 311 Views

Zimbabwe increases its compliance of SADC road signs protocols

07 Aug 2024 at 11:26hrs | 258 Views

Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish

07 Aug 2024 at 11:25hrs | 389 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses milking patients through syndicates

07 Aug 2024 at 11:25hrs | 481 Views

India to support Zimbabwe Commonwealth, UNSC bid

07 Aug 2024 at 11:24hrs | 67 Views

ZiG manipulators face stiff sentences

07 Aug 2024 at 11:24hrs | 353 Views

Open letter to SADC

06 Aug 2024 at 18:03hrs | 1373 Views