India to support Zimbabwe Commonwealth, UNSC bid

India has pledged to lobby for support towards Zimbabwe's bid to re-join the Commonwealth and for a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.This was stated by Mr. Puneet Roy Kundal, additional secretary from India's Ministry of External Affairs, after meeting with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi, during the third round of Foreign Office Consultations.The Indian delegation was also in Zimbabwe for the commissioning of the US$48.1 million Deka water pipeline project for Hwange Thermal Power Station, funded by the Indian government.Mr. Kundal emphasized India's commitment to mutual support in multilateral forums and assured that India would continue to assist Zimbabwe, especially in the medical field, and encourage Indian investment in the sector.Ambassador Chimbindi expressed gratitude for India's ongoing support and highlighted Zimbabwe's request for India's assistance in its bid to rejoin the Commonwealth. He also discussed the countries' mutual support for their respective bids for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, with Zimbabwe endorsed by the AU for 2027-2028 and India seeking a seat for 2028-2029.