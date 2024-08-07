Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish

News / National

by Staff reporter

Pastor Paseka Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church burned to the ground on Tuesday afternoon after a group of youths marched to its premises in Katlehong.Scores of schoolchildren bunked school and descended on the church with community members in protest against Mboro's violent foray at a Katlehong school on Monday.His church, a marquee tent, was engulfed in flames as smoke billowed in the sky.Authorities arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire but the church was burned to ashes.A resident told Newzroom Afrika Mboro's behaviour traumatised their children. However, some residents told eNCA they were devastated by the destruction of their church."This man [Mboro] has built houses and he has healed us. These schoolchildren who came here, Mboro went to their school and bought them uniforms and school shoes. I am disappointed about this incident," she said.Four people were arrested on Monday evening for violence when two pupils, believed to be Mboro's grandchildren, were forcibly removed from a school in Katlehong.He is involved in a dispute about maintenance and custody of the children after the death of their mother.In a video that went viral, Mboro, accompanied by other men and a bodyguard armed with what is believed to be a replica rifle, is seen intimidating and harassing teachers.Mboro was also seen charging with a panga at staff members who had tried to stop him and those who were filming him.The suspects face charges of assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property and intimidation.