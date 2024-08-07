Zimbabwe increases its compliance of SADC road signs protocols

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has increased its compliance with the SADC road sign protocols, enabling visiting drivers from across the region and beyond to navigate the country's roads more easily, thereby increasing safety and reducing road accidents. Previously, Zimbabwe's road signs were largely labeled in black and yellow, but now the country uses white and red. Key changes include replacing the "Give Way" sign with a "Stop" or "Yield" sign, and adding signage directing travelers to lodges and schools.This development is timely as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th SADC Summit later this month. The managing director of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), Mr. Munesu Munodawafa, highlighted the importance of complying with SADC road signs to enhance road safety and facilitate seamless travel across the region. Standardized road signs allow drivers to move from Namibia to Tanzania using the same signs, addressing language barriers and ensuring consistency across 22 countries in the SADC, COMESA, and East African regions.Mr. Munodawafa emphasized that standardized road signs also support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by enabling the smooth movement of goods and products. He noted that the extensive road rehabilitation works in Zimbabwe have allowed the government to install new SADC-compliant road signs on major highways. However, he urged local authorities in cities and towns to increase their pace of compliance.Mr. Reggie Sibanda, chairperson of Safety Sign Zimbabwe and proprietor of SADC Signs Zimbabwe, stated that the new signs will help travelers navigate Zimbabwe's roads during the upcoming SADC Summit. He explained that the signs are similar to those in other SADC countries, contributing to reduced accidents as drivers will be familiar with them. Mr. Sibanda added that the new signs are more illustrative and informative, with features that enhance safety by quickly giving way if hit by a vehicle.Mr. Sibanda urged councils to speed up the installation of SADC-compliant road signs, citing Statutory Instrument 41 of 2016, which mandates compliance by the end of 2025. He highlighted that cities like Bulawayo are gradually becoming compliant and stressed the need for continued efforts to meet the deadline.