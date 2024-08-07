Over 100 at risk of losing Cowdray Park stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 100 beneficiaries of the Government-funded Hlalani Kuhle housing project in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb risk losing their properties due to the lack of proper council documentation.Bulawayo City Council (BCC) town clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, revealed that 105 residential stands under the project lack council documentation and urged owners to visit the Cowdray Park Housing Office to regularize their properties by 4 September. Failure to comply will result in the repossession of these properties.Mr. Dube emphasized the need for beneficiaries to sort out their paperwork according to council housing policy. The requirements include being listed in the handover files from April 2012, possessing an allocation letter from the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, an offer letter from the council, and an affidavit confirming any developments on the stands. Additionally, certified copies of national identity documents, proof of land payment, and active housing waiting list forms are necessary for the regularization process.The ultimatum excludes illegal developments, which will be dealt with according to council by-laws. Mr. Dube urged residents to secure their stands according to survey pegs, warning that failure to comply will lead to the stands being repossessed and re-allocated to other deserving beneficiaries on the council's housing waiting list.Residents like Mr. Sipho Ncube support the council's directive, recognizing the importance of having property documents in order to secure their families' futures. Another resident praised the council's initiative to streamline the regularization process, noting that it promotes transparency, accountability, and sustainable urban development.The Hlalani Kuhle housing project has faced challenges, with more than US$30 million needed to complete the servicing of Cowdray Park's 15,000 stands. The suburb lacks proper roads, sewer, and water reticulation systems. Initially, beneficiaries agreed to pay US$50 monthly towards servicing the area, but many struggled to meet this payment, leading to a reduction to US$15. Records indicate that about 75 percent of beneficiaries failed to pay the original amount.The council has engaged donors and development partners to assist with resources to complete the servicing of the new suburb. The Australian government has contributed water and sewer pipes to the project.