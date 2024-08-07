Government cuts Beitbridge water supply

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has cut water supplies to Beitbridge Town due to unpaid bulk water bills amounting to ZWG 2,711,362.80. Despite Zinwa and its sister government departments owing a total of ZWG 5,249,461 to Beitbridge Municipality, the parastatal decided to take this action as a cost recovery measure, citing the high costs of water purification and pumping.Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Manyonga explained that Zinwa supplies bulk raw water to Beitbridge Municipality, which then treats and distributes it to residents. Zinwa incurs significant costs in this process, including electricity and maintenance expenses, which are supposed to be covered by payments from the municipality. The current monthly billing for Beitbridge’s water requirements averages ZWG 550,000, but the municipality has been paying only around ZWG 140,000, leading to the accumulation of unpaid bills.The water cut has affected over 60,000 residents in Beitbridge, including critical services such as the prison, hospital, border post, police camps, army camp, government village, and numerous homes in high and low-density areas. This action came while council officials were negotiating payment terms with Zinwa, but the unsustainable payment pattern made it difficult for Zinwa to maintain consistent water supply and cover its operational costs.Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola was unavailable for comment, but a council source mentioned that many government departments owe the municipality, with only the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority being up to date with its payments. This financial strain has complicated the municipality's operations.In response to the crisis, Beitbridge Municipality recently disconnected hundreds of defaulters in an attempt to induce payments.