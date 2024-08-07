5 arrested for US$193,000 robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five young men, aged between 21 and 25, have been arrested for staging a robbery along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Sunday.The suspects, Richard Banda (23), Tawananyasha Nyengerai (21), Lionel Chipenzi (25), Harrison Chiinge (24), and Calos Muwani (23), were accused of stealing US$193,900 and a cellphone from a Toyota Hiace vehicle traveling from Bulawayo to Harare.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests on Tuesday. The suspects posed as police officers, stopped the vehicle, and snatched a bag containing the money and cellphone before fleeing in a Nissan Note, registration number AGN 2303. Investigations linked Richard Banda to the crime, leading to his arrest and the subsequent arrest of his cousin Tawananyasha Nyengerai and the other suspects.The police recovered US$100,442 in cash. Commissioner Nyathi commended the police crack teams for their swift action and emphasized that all robbery syndicates and those leaking information about their employers' financial status and movements will be brought to justice.