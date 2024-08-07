Zimsec June 2024 results out

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has announced the June 2024 results for Advanced and Ordinary levels, showing overall pass rates of 25% and 73.23% respectively. Results are accessible via the Zimsec portal, and school heads can collect printed results from regional offices starting today.Zimsec board chairperson Paul Mapfumo reported that 30,088 candidates sat for one to eight subjects in June 2024, up from 21,683 in the same period last year, marking a 38.76% increase. Among the 32,026 candidates registered for Ordinary Level exams, 919 were school candidates and 31,107 were private candidates. There was also a notable rise in candidates with special needs, from 14 to 38. Of the registered candidates, 1,938 were absent.For the Advanced Level, 144 candidates registered, with 120 actually sitting for the exams, a 53% decrease from the previous year. Of those who sat, 52 wrote two or more subjects, and 38 achieved Grade E or better, leading to an overall pass rate of 31.67%, down from 75.89% in June 2023.Mapfumo highlighted a significant drop in performance among private candidates compared to school candidates. Additionally, candidates must have completed their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALAs) to receive results. Those who did not meet CALA requirements will not receive their results.