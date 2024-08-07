Man assaults fines officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody to August 19 after he allegedly stormed the resident magistrate's office at the Mbare Magistrates Court and assaulted a fines officer.Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya has since ordered Eliah Mhiyangwa, from Old Canaan in Highfield high-density suburb, to be medical examined.Prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah said the incident occurred on August 2 when Mhiyangwa demanded to see the resident magistrate.The court heard that he was directed to the office, where, on arrival, he became violent and refused to leave.The resident magistrate reportedly called security and the fines officer Kelvin Mupotaringa to attend to Mhiyangwa, who charged and kicked the fines officer four times in the stomach.Mhiyangwa was later apprehended by a policeman at the court.