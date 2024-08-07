Incumbent should not pronounce election date: Zesn

News / National

by Staff reporter

The foreign funded Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has proposed amending section 158 of the Constitution to establish fixed dates for elections, rather than allowing the incumbent to set the polling dates.Currently, section 144(1) grants the President the authority to determine election dates. Zesn's study argues that this provision could unfairly advantage incumbents, as they often have the power to set dates while also being candidates themselves.Zesn suggests that a fixed election date, similar to systems in Sweden, the United States, and Zambia, would enhance procedural certainty for all candidates.The study indicates that while Zimbabwe's harmonised electoral system - which combines presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections - is effective, the timing of elections should be standardized to prevent any potential bias.The report also highlights that the profile of local elections could be improved through devolution and increased civic education, rather than by altering the election synchronization system.