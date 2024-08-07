Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE MUST HAVE PROPER ELECTIONS AND FIX BROKEN POLITICS



Following the discredited, illegal and disputed 2023 General Elections, Zimbabweans have not known normalcy or peace.



As of now, 78 families and a one-year old child are without their loved ones. This is because the… pic.twitter.com/mrZKeICvxw— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 6, 2024

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned the ongoing repression of pro-democracy activists in Zimbabwe, attributing the crackdown to the fallout from the disputed 2023 general elections. Chamisa has called for a "proper" plebiscite, arguing that the current political climate is marked by instability and unrest as a direct consequence of the contested elections.The government's intensified actions against pro-democracy activists and opposition supporters, who are accused of planning protests ahead of the 44th SADC Summit, have further fueled tensions. Chamisa criticized the administration's response, emphasizing that these actions are exacerbating the political turmoil in the country.Chamisa highlighted the plight of 78 families and a one-year-old child who are without their loved ones, detained for their political views and activities. He noted that these political prisoners were forcibly taken from a celebration of Africa Youth Day on June 16, 2024, and have been held in custody for 45 days.In addition, Chamisa pointed out the suffering of families of prominent figures such as Namatai Kwekeza, Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere, Promise Munkuli, and Vusimuzi Moyo. He criticized the government's crackdown as an unjust punishment for those advocating for a better Zimbabwe and standing against injustices.The ongoing crackdown on opposition figures in Zimbabwe has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights watchdogs and foreign diplomats, who accuse the government of stifling democratic freedoms. Critics argue that the government's actions are shrinking the democratic space and suppressing dissent.Nelson Chamisa, an opposition leader, has highlighted the harsh reality faced by many citizens, who find themselves imprisoned for merely exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of association. He has expressed concern that both young and old people are being detained without just cause, with their only crime being their political beliefs or aspirations for a better life. Chamisa emphasized that in Zimbabwe, active and conscious citizenship, particularly among the youth, has come to be criminalized.Chamisa has characterized the government's repression as a severe assault on the rights of Zimbabweans, urging a unified response against these violations. He has called for solidarity across political divides and among progressive communities globally to denounce this repression and advocate for justice and the protection of human rights.In his statement, Chamisa also criticized the government's approach as unrepresentative of civilized politics, describing it as bizarre and abnormal. He has called on SADC (Southern African Development Community) and other African nations to join in condemning these actions and standing up for democratic principles and the rights of citizens.