The countdown to the 200m semis continue

TEAM Zimbabwe Chef de Mission at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Ringisai Mapondera, expressed confidence in sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba ahead of their men's 200m semi-final at the Stade de France.Charamba will compete in heat two against top contenders such as Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo, while Makarawu will face USA's Erriyon Knighton, Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh, and Italy's Filippo Tortu in heat three. The first two in each semi-final heat and the next two fastest times will progress to the final.Mapondera encouraged the nation to support and pray for the athletes, expressing confidence in their abilities and hopeful for their success.Makarawu's coach, Tabarie Henry, shared his optimism following Makarawu's previous performance, emphasizing the importance of not underestimating any competitors and executing a well-planned race.