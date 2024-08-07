Zimbabwe national guilty of running romance fraud schemes in US

News / National

by Staff reporter

A jury has convicted a woman of laundering money from a variety of scams, including romance fraud online.Sherlyn Sims, a/k/a "Sherlyn Dzinzi," is from Zimbabwe, but she set up business in Georgia.Prosecutors accused her of setting up a company, then getting bank accounts in their name and soliciting people to send her money.She then would transfer the money to third party counties like China and then cash out.They say she ran several romance cons.One involved a man who told a woman he came to America to meet her, but was held up in Boston until he could "pay his taxes."She sent Sims $100,000.Prosecutors say she diverted $1.2 million dollars of funds sent to her various bank accounts from her scams.They included a COVID loan she got from the government.Sims will be sentenced in November.