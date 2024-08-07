Petrol and Diesel pump prices increase marginally

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE pump price of Petrol (E20) has increased by 1 cent to US$ 1,60/litre, while that of Diesel 50 has also increased by 1 cent to US$1,63/litreWith effect from 7 August, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a slight hike in petroleum prices both in ZiG and US$. Diesel 50 is now sold at ZiG 22.42/litre. While Blend now costs ZiG 22.08/litre"The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations."Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by Zera can be verified on the official Zera website, Facebook ог Twitter handle.