Service station in trouble for selling poor quality petrol

by Staff reporter

A service station in Burnside, Bulawayo, was taken to court for selling substandard petrol.Sydney Singende, 31, representing Flo Burnside Service Station, pleaded guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa. The station was fined US$400, payable by August 30.On July 9, Tinotenda Machingura, an inspector with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, tested samples from an unleaded petrol pump at the station.The tests revealed the petrol contained 23% ethanol, violating the ZWS 753 standard, which requires no ethanol. Singende was arrested, and the 5,307.5 litres of petrol in the tank were sealed.