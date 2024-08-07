Zimbabwe army hands over new school in Tsholotsho

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Force has completed and handed over Tshino Secondary School in Tsholotsho to the Tsholotsho Rural District Council.Nkululeko Sibanda, the council's chief executive, confirmed this, noting that the new school will alleviate the shortage of schools in the Tshino/eSawudweni area, where students previously had to walk long distances, sometimes up to 18 km, to the nearest secondary school. Additionally, the area suffers from floods during the rainy season, which complicates access to schools.The construction of Tshino Secondary School reflects the strong collaboration between the local council and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, addressing the community's need for more educational facilities and health centers. The closest existing school, Tshino Primary School, is about 10 km away and has seen its enrolment nearly double from 500 to 900 pupils due to new settlements and past floods. The nearest healthcare facility, Sipepa Clinic, is 40 km away, underscoring the urgent need for local services.Additionally, the council is working on the construction of the Nkunzi Registry Office in Tsholotsho South, though this project is separate from the Defence Forces' efforts and will take some time to complete.