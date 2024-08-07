Truck runs over, kills Form 1 pupil

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Form One pupil from Founders High School was tragically run over by a truck in Emganwini while on her way to school. The incident occurred on Monday when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a UD truck driven by Fani Herbert.The girl sustained head injuries and died on the spot. When her father arrived at the scene, the truck driver, blaming the child for the accident, engaged in a physical altercation with him. Despite witnesses' pleas, the driver attacked the grieving father, leading to an exchange of blows.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident and noted the unfortunate escalation between the father and the truck driver. Ncube also reported another fatal accident that occurred the same day in Burnside.Sithembiso Shenion, driving a Toyota Fortuner, knocked down and killed pedestrian Mandlenkosi Ndebele on Nketa Drive.Shenion has yet to produce a driver's license. Ncube expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents, attributing many to drivers not paying proper attention and advising against using phones while driving.