'King Munhumutapa' disrespectful to the Ndebele people

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Matabeleland-based opposition political party, Freedom Alliance, has criticized King Munumutapa (Timothy Chiminya) for his recent statements regarding his planned visit to Matabeleland as a national king.Chiminya, who mocked the late Ndebele King Lobengula and insisted on visiting Matabeleland despite objections, stated that he would visit the Njelele Shrine in Matobo, Matabeleland South.Freedom Alliance national chairperson Mqondisi Ndebele condemned Chiminya's remarks as disrespectful to the Ndebele people. Ndebele emphasized that the chiefs of Matabeleland have a duty to uphold local customs and traditions, and visitors must follow established procedures to visit sacred places and shrines. He expressed concerns over the desecration of these sites by outsiders and criticized the lack of a formal response or retraction from the ruling party or the President regarding Chiminya's statements.Ndebele also refuted Chiminya's claim that King Lobengula was a British king, highlighting the historical battles Lobengula fought against British colonizers. He accused Chiminya of distorting history, insulting the Ndebele people, and violating traditional customs and sacred sites. The Freedom Alliance demands an explanation from the government regarding Chiminya's controversial statements and their implications for the Ndebele monarchy.