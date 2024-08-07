Nhlanhla 'Lux' of Dudula supports Zimbabweans protesting in Pretoria

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former "Operation Dudula" leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini has expressed his support for Zimbabweans protesting in Pretoria against the high prices of e-passports. This is a notable shift from his previous stance in the anti-immigrant campaign.Zimbabweans face exorbitant costs for essential services and goods, contributing to widespread poverty and exploitation. For example, the cost of an ordinary passport in Zimbabwe is US$150, and an emergency passport is US$250. In stark contrast, a South African passport costs approximately R600 (US$33).The high prices in Zimbabwe are exacerbated by corruption, with hidden costs driving up prices to accommodate rent-seeking activities and bribes. This corruption imposes a significant financial burden on ordinary Zimbabweans, further deepening their impoverishment.