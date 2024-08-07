Latest News Editor's Choice


Nhlanhla 'Lux' of Dudula supports Zimbabweans protesting in Pretoria

Former "Operation Dudula" leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini has expressed his support for Zimbabweans protesting in Pretoria against the high prices of e-passports. This is a notable shift from his previous stance in the anti-immigrant campaign.

Zimbabweans face exorbitant costs for essential services and goods, contributing to widespread poverty and exploitation. For example, the cost of an ordinary passport in Zimbabwe is US$150, and an emergency passport is US$250. In stark contrast, a South African passport costs approximately R600 (US$33).

The high prices in Zimbabwe are exacerbated by corruption, with hidden costs driving up prices to accommodate rent-seeking activities and bribes. This corruption imposes a significant financial burden on ordinary Zimbabweans, further deepening their impoverishment.

