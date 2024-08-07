Harare man seeking help to locate his 2 young daughters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tinashe Severa from Harare is urgently seeking help to locate his two young daughters, Margaret and Imara, who went missing from school in Harare on June 10, 2024. Margaret is eight years old, and Imara is nine. Severa is offering a reward of US$5000 for any information leading to their discovery.Severa was married to Wadzanai Mabveni, but they divorced in 2017. The children had been in Mabveni's custody after she moved to Canada in January 2023. She returned to Zimbabwe in May 2024. On June 12, Severa learned that his daughters had not attended school since June 10. Since then, Mabveni has been unreachable, and the children’s phones are also disconnected.Severa filed a missing persons report with the police on June 12, 2024, but has received no information on their whereabouts since they disappeared.Anyone with information which may lead to the location of the two kids may Severa on the following numbers:Please contact +263715968211 or +263785205558