Another car smuggler arrested in SA

News / National

South Africa's anti-smuggling task team has apprehended a 44-year-old suspect driving a stolen vehicle towards the Limpopo River. The man was intercepted on Monday with a Toyota Fortuner stolen from Gauteng Province.Recently, there has been a rise in syndicates stealing vehicles in South Africa and smuggling them to Malawi, Zambia, or Mozambique via Zimbabwe.Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba, stated that they received information about the stolen vehicle and quickly began investigations.The vehicle, reported stolen on July 31, 2024, in Pretoria, was stopped and confirmed to be heading towards Zimbabwe via the Beitbridge Border Post.The suspect has been arrested and will soon appear before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle.