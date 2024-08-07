Zimbabwe hunts for 100 000 HIV positive people running away from treatment

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Aids Council (NAC) in Zimbabwe is urgently searching for approximately 100,000 individuals who are HIV positive but not receiving antiretroviral treatment (ARVs). Despite 10.6% of the population living with HIV, most are on treatment, with 1.2 million out of 1.3 million receiving medication.NAC's acting chief executive officer, Dr. Amon Mpofu, emphasized the importance of everyone with HIV getting treatment, noting that there is no excuse for avoiding medication. Zimbabwe has made significant progress towards ending AIDS by 2030, achieving the 95-95-95 targets (95% knowing their status, 95% on treatment, and 95% achieving viral suppression).Dr. Mpofu urged those not on treatment to seek help, highlighting that early treatment minimizes the chances of transmitting the virus. He also praised the Aids Levy, a unique funding initiative that has significantly improved HIV treatment and prevention efforts in Zimbabwe. This levy has been recognized globally as a best practice model, supporting the purchase of ARVs and other HIV-related initiatives. Dr. Mpofu called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the success of these initiatives.