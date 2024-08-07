UNICEF appoints new representative for Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNICEF has appointed Ms. Etona Ekole as its new representative for Zimbabwe, succeeding Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale. Ms. Ekole will oversee UNICEF's programs for 2022 to 2026.She presented her credentials to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, who welcomed her warmly. Ambassador Shava highlighted UNICEF's strong partnership with Zimbabwe in education, social welfare, and health. He also noted upcoming opportunities to advocate for children's rights, including the Regional World Children's Day and Zimbabwe's role as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).Minister Shava praised Ms. Ekole's expertise and dedication, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration to support women and children. He noted UNICEF’s established partnerships with various ministries, including those focused on education, social welfare, and health.Ms. Ekole, who has extensive experience with UNICEF in Guinea-Bissau and Palestine, expressed gratitude for the welcome and reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to working with Zimbabwe. She appreciated the strong diplomatic relationship between the Government of Zimbabwe and the UN.