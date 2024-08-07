Paris 2024: When Charamba and Makarawu will be in action today

News / National

TEAM Zimbabwe Team will compete on Day 12 of the athletics events at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France.Chef de Mission at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Ringisai Mapondera is confident of another interesting showing from sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba when they return to the track tonight for the men's 200m semi-final at the Stade de France.Charamba will be the first on track in heat two where he is competing against the likes of Noah Lyles (US) and Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), who are top contenders for the final.Makarawu takes on USA's Erriyon Knighton, Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh, who won gold at the Africa Championships in Doula, Cameroon and Italy's Filippo Tortu among other top athletes in heat three."We wish them a good race in the semi-final. We are praying for them and we are asking the whole of Zimbabwe to pray for them. We want to encourage them, and rally behind them so that they make themselves and the nation proud. We have confidence in them. They have done well and we are hopeful for more," said Mapondera.Makarawu's coach, Tabarie Henry said after a well-executed race on Monday he is optimistic."I am very proud of his run. I just spoke with him and told him I thought we have had a good lane draw; we have a great heat. With the competition, my only concern is with Joe Fahnbulleh, he tends to close very hard so I told him if he just executes his race again, and puts Joseph away, I don't think we have any issue. I also told him all the guys in the race are capable of running pretty well, so don't take anybody for granted," he said.