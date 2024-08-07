Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 43-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) employee and his three accomplices were jailed nine years after they were found in possession of a live pangolin.Mlandeli Matutu, a water bailiff at Zinwa, Steven Tshuma (52), Jabulani Mhlanga (48) and Tshedukani Mkwebu (31) were convicted nine years each by Plumtree magistrate Shumirai Mutimodhlo yesterday.Prosecutor Clement Mudenda told the court that on June 13, police were tipped off that the four were in possession of a live pangolin.The four took the pangolin and drove to a bushy area in Matutu’s car, where the incognito detectives had asked to meet them, posing as buyers.Upon arrival on the appointed place, the four produced the pangolin, which was in a white sack, and they were arrested.