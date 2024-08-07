WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The Zanu PF National Spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has warned both South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema and then exiled G40 Kingpin, Saviour Kasukuwere against meddling in the revolutionary party succession politics; urging them to focus on winning elections in South Africa and come back to face the political realities of Zimbabwe respectively.Speaking in response to Julius Malema's recent sentiments against Zanu-PF leadership and succession contestation between incumbent first secretary, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa with his deputy and feared former Army Commander, Constantine Dominic Guveya Nyikadzino Chiwenga (CDGN); Ambassador Mutsvangwa described that his party constitution has the best succession model which use ballot to office not bullet to office strategy."To get Malema talking about Zanu-PF succession shows that he is an agent of regime change agenda working to please his companion in political incompetence, Saviour Kasukuwere. He is serving the interest of his close friend in effecting a regime change agenda," Ambassador Mutsvangwa said."Both Malema and Kasukuwere are best definitions of political failures. He (Malema) posits as a pseudo-revolutionary, propounding big theories of how Zimbabwe should be run; who is he to tell the Zimbabwean youths to arise?, because he is Kasukuwere's friend?," Mutsvangwa queries."Malema is no longer a youth and should therefore not speak on youths' behalf. We warn him to keep his dirty hands out of Harare's [Zimbabwe] affairs and invest his energy within the precincts of Limpopo [South Africa] while nursing the pain of his recent electoral defeat following dismal performance during their national plebiscite," Mutsvagwa said.Mutsvangwa described Malema as a political nonentity who failed to pass a litmus test for electoral prowess as compared to Jacob Zuma's six-month old revolutionary break-away which performed much better.Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa elaborated that the Zanu-PF succession policy is alien to political ordination, but emphasised that ascension to first political seat remains the prerogative of masses drawn from party structures and membership through voting system during their democratic elective congress."Zanu-PF is a democratic party with well defined structures under the leadership of constitutionalists. Ascendancy to the levers of power is done through ballots not bullets," Mutsvangwa said.Meanwhile, the youths, women and war veterans assemblies have expressed their loyalty to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who in turn expressed that he is a constitutionalist who abide by the constitution, hence assumption of term of office for the successor is determined by those internal structures," Mutsvangwa said.While at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape on Monday, August 5, During a lecture on "Security and Good Governance in Africa", Malema urged Zimbabwean youth to rise against the tyranny of the 81-year-old Mnangagwa, who is rumored to be planning to extend his presidency beyond 2028."Chiwenga is done, he will not be anything. They used him. Chiwenga is no longer the most powerful military man in Zimbabwe now. They have weakened him," said Malema."Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them, including Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa...."Go and fight from there. It's high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you're also doing something," Malema said.