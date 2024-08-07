We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Zanu-PF has repeatedly announced its preparedness to complement law enforcement agencies in thwarting and stifle retrogressive elements seeking to tarnish Zimbabwe's image in the eyes of foreigners during the 44th edition of Southern African Development Community gathering when President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be assuming chairmanship.Briefing the media in Harare this Thursday, Zanu-PF spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa announced that the party is ready to defend Zimbabwe against those planning to picket."The President has warned those who may want to take advantage of the presence of foreigners to portray Zimbabwe in a bad light during the SADC Summit," Mutsvagwa said."It is common cause that there is no democracy in Citizens Coalition for Change, Movement for Democratic Change and that's why their party fissured," Mutsvangwa added."Why do they want to pretend as if they have expertise on democracy when they failed to practice it within their institutions? We will stand to defend the reputation of our country, Zimbabwe and its leader's repute," Mutsvagwa said.Mutsvangwa echoed the recent warning by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe that any attempts by foreign-sponsored opposition elements to cause violent protests before or during the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government will be met with befitting responses from the country’s law enforcement agents.Opposition has been well known to use international platforms for staging demonstrations and the current threats to foment chaos in the country are familiar, but the Government has assured the nation that everything is under control.Home Affairs Minister Kazembe recently disclosed that the Security Cluster is aware of secret meetings that were being held within and outside the country’s borders by those who are seeking to foment civil unrest in cahoots with the country’s detractors."The Security Cluster is aware of secret meetings being held locally and outside the country by those seeking to unleash civil disobedience. We already know the personalities and the institutions that they front. We are also aware of those giving them logistical and financial support. We have also established their modus operandi which includes hiring taxis to ferry demonstrators,” Minister Kazembe warned then.