Zimbabwe sprinter bags US scholarship

by Staff reporter

TEENAGE sprinting sensation Rujeko Munetsi is riding high after clipping an athletics scholarship at the New Mexico Highlands University in the United States.The 19-year-old was expected to leave for Las Vegas late yesterday where she will study Computer and Information Science after scoring an incredible 20 points in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Statistics at A-Level.She feels that the New Mexico Highlands University will give her an ideal platform to flourish and chase after her dream."This is a dream for me and I am loving every step of it. I always wished to see this happening in my life and I am grateful," she said."Since my early days in athletics, I have always wished to get a scholarship in the United States because I thought I would get an opportunity to have a perfect platform to develop myself as an athlete."So after scoring some good grades at Advanced Level, I immediately set out to apply for scholarships. I had more than 500 applications before I was accepted by the New Mexico Highlands University."They said I can balance athletics and academics. I am very happy with the opportunity."Munesti was helped, in part, after posting her personal best times in both the 100m and 200m races in the time trials event held in Lusaka, Zambia back in May."I would like to thank my coach, Daniel Kamukeremu, and everyone involved in my growth as an athlete."Before the May event in Zambia, I was struggling for the right technique but he polished me and I am very happy."I believe I will get to pick a lot of lessons that can improve me as an athlete when I settle in the United States of America."There are a lot of athletes from Zimbabwe who have made it very big after earning these scholarships. I just hope that I will be one of them eventually."My dream is to raise my country's flag high and this is a huge step towards achieving great things in athletics including qualifying for the Olympics."The Kriste Mambo High School product carries a PB of 12:18sec and 24:97sec in the 100m and 200m events respectively."I believe I can do better than that if I continue to work hard. I am willing to put in the extra and see what happens. I dream of success in everything that I do," added Munetsi.