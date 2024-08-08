Zimbabwe military offer free medical support to Tsholotsho

News / National

by Staff reporter

When approached by a man in military uniform at her local hospital on Tuesday afternoon asking how he could help, Mrs Simayedwa Mnkandla of Sipepa area in Tsholotsho was taken aback .By her own admission the 51-year-old woman was surprised what an army officer was doing inside Sipepa Hospital, situated 70km from Tsholotsho centre.In her mind, she has always imagined soldiers carrying guns and not assisting patients in a medical facility.Mrs Mnkandla had come to Sipepa Hospital to seek medical assistance for a lump that has been inexplicably growing on the back of her neck for the last two months, causing her to suffer from excruciating pain and discomfort despite taking pain killers and traditional medicines."I had no idea that the army had trained doctors, nurses and pharmacists. So, I was surprised when a gentleman wearing a military uniform asked me how he could be of assistance," she said."He explained to me that he is a doctor from the army and that they will be treating patients at Sipepa Hospital for a week for free."I explained to the doctor what my problem was and I must say that the service from the army doctor was very good. I will also bring my diabetic mother to hospital so that they can take a look at her before they leave," said Mrs Mnkandla.Another patient, Mrs Gladys Ngwenya, said she was pleasantly surprised when she picked up her asthma medication from a smiling lady who was also wearing military uniform at the hospital dispensary.At Sipepa Hospital, the ZDF brought a doctor, three pharmacists plus nine nurses. The medical personnel will be in Tsholotsho until today, according to the director of nursing services, Colonel Benjamin Maheya."It's important for the ZDF to identify with the population that we serve by offering free life-saving services such as medical assistance and medicine to less privileged communities in all corners of the country," he said."Relations between the ZDF and communities can only continue to flourish when we come down to villages such as Sipepa and render services that are not affordable to the less privileged free of charge," said Col Muheya.Deputy Minister of Defence Brigadier-General (Retired) Levy Mayihlome, who is also the Member of Parliament for Mzingwane constituency, thanked the ZDF medical personnel for the sterling work they are doing at Sipepa Hospital."The people of Zimbabwe must know that the ZDF is made up of sons and daughters of this country who are always ready to assist them so I would like to commend you for the good work that you are doing," he said.