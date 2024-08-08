Zanu-PF blasts Malema

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has slammed the leader of South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party, Mr Julius Malema, for attempting to incite anarchy in Zimbabwe.Togarepi described Mr Malema, whose political fortunes are dwindling, as a failed politician and mercenary, using pan-Africanism as a smokescreen to justify his destructive agenda.In an interview with The Herald yesterday, the ruling party chief whip said Mr Malema was working in cahoots with some misguided local politicians, who have since hopped into bed with merchants of regime change financed by the Oppenheimers-funded Brenthurst Foundation."Malema is just a thug, a mercenary, and a sell-out," he said. "He is handled by misguided elements, some Zimbabweans are behind this behaviour."For me, Malema is a nonentity. He lost elections in South Africa and now wants to bring chaos to Zimbabwe. When you see someone coming from another country, telling you to destroy your country when it's showing signs of development, then you're dealing with a thug."Mr Malema's poor showing in the recently held South African general elections renders him unfit to offer lectures on governance to Zimbabwe."Malema is a failed politician who tried to gain power through negotiations with the ANC."He lost elections; his political party used to be number three in South Africa's governance structure, but is now number four. He has remained stagnant, in fact, he's going down. So, we're dealing with someone who is misguided and pretends to be a pan-Africanist," Togarepi said.